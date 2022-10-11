What shareholders can do to beat the market with Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock

In the latest session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed at 4.52 down -3.00% from its previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318091 shares were traded. BFLY reached its highest trading level at $4.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On June 21, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on June 21, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Stoica Andrei G sold 4,776 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,740 led to the insider holds 457,022 shares of the business.

Shahida Darius sold 20,139 shares of BFLY for $110,630 on Sep 19. The Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer now owns 656,793 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Quander Troy, who serves as the SVP, Regulatory and Quality of the company, sold 1,493 shares for $6.19 each. As a result, the insider received 9,246 and left with 173,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8109.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BFLY has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 199.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.18M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.13, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.12 and $-1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.12. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.1M to a low estimate of $19.1M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.51M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.56M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.