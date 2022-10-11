What shareholders can do to beat the market with Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock

In the latest session, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at 26.45 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $27.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21451723 shares were traded. SHOP reached its highest trading level at $27.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shopify Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 627.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHOP has traded an average of 30.19M shares per day and 28.57M over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 52.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.17B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.