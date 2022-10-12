A correction may be in store for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.73, up 6.24% from its previous closing price of $10.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2900977 shares were traded. FOLD reached its highest trading level at $10.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Crowley John F sold 11,346 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 121,926 led to the insider holds 845,551 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 5,470 shares of FOLD for $57,624 on Oct 03. The President & CEO now owns 689,618 shares after completing the transaction at $10.53 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 10,468 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 111,628 and left with 856,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOLD traded 2.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.89M. Shares short for FOLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.03, compared to 29.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.88. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $85.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.33M to a low estimate of $81.22M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.39M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.7M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $431.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.