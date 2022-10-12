A correction may be in store for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares?

In the latest session, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) closed at 74.94 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $73.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1796210 shares were traded. WWE reached its highest trading level at $76.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.14.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Blum Bradley sold 9,800 shares of WWE for $589,372 on Mar 23. The EVP, Operations now owns 30,737 shares after completing the transaction at $60.14 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Blum Bradley, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $57.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,924 and left with 23,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $75.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WWE has traded an average of 686.37K shares per day and 954.09k over the past ten days. A total of 74.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Shares short for WWE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 11.24, compared to 6.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 25.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WWE is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $314.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $328M to a low estimate of $289.1M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $254.41M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.