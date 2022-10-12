A glimpse at Cardinal Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed at 70.33 up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $68.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3185111 shares were traded. CAH reached its highest trading level at $71.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cardinal Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Snow Ola M sold 10,000 shares for $49.17 per share. The transaction valued at 491,700 led to the insider holds 36,969 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $72.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAH has traded an average of 2.86M shares per day and 2.98M over the past ten days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 7.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAH is 1.98, from 1.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.02B to a low estimate of $43.25B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.59B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.74B and the low estimate is $182.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.