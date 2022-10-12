A glimpse at NIKE Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, NIKE Inc.’s stock clocked out at 87.99, up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $86.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11898183 shares were traded. NKE reached its highest trading level at $88.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $156 to $141.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Campion Andrew sold 5,922 shares for $113.42 per share. The transaction valued at 671,673 led to the insider holds 75,295 shares of the business.

Friend Matthew sold 4,139 shares of NKE for $469,445 on Aug 03. The EVP: CFO now owns 56,539 shares after completing the transaction at $113.42 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Matheson Monique S., who serves as the EVP: CHRO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $107.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,215,624 and left with 60,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $179.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKE traded 7.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, NKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 33.20% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.6B and the low estimate is $52.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.