A glimpse at PNM Resources Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, PNM Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at 45.90, down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $46.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126941 shares were traded. PNM reached its highest trading level at $46.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $53 previously.

On December 13, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $47.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PNM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNM has reached a high of $50.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNM traded 586.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 980.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 3.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.27, PNM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 74.50% for PNM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.