A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

The price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) closed at 1.09 in the last session, up 3.81% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999861 shares were traded. SOLO reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0201.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 34.00 and its Current Ratio is at 35.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 17, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 20, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $6.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7267.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOLO traded on average about 889.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 852.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.52M. Insiders hold about 9.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.1M with a Short Ratio of 15.77, compared to 15.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34M to a low estimate of $1.72M. As of the current estimate, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s year-ago sales were $289.81k, an estimated increase of 614.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 405.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.08M and the low estimate is $97.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 899.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.