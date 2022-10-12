A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

After closing at $154.50 in the most recent trading day, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed at 156.78, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221558 shares were traded. GPC reached its highest trading level at $157.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.70.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $142.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $164.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 884.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.18, compared to 3.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 44.10% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.09 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.93. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.58 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.48B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.49B and the low estimate is $21.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.