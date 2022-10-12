A Stock You Should Be Looking At: STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

The price of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) closed at 31.35 in the last session, up 0.06% from day before closing price of $31.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3428998 shares were traded. STOR reached its highest trading level at $31.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $29.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STORE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOR has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STOR traded on average about 4.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 280.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STOR is 1.64, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $203.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.1M to a low estimate of $199.96M. As of the current estimate, STORE Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $180.16M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.95M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.56M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.06M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.7M and the low estimate is $801.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.