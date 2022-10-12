ACAD (ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $16.12 in the most recent trading day, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at 15.88, down -1.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580473 shares were traded. ACAD reached its highest trading level at $16.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $19 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $15.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Schneyer Mark C. sold 653 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 11,695 led to the insider holds 3,342 shares of the business.

DAVIS STEPHEN sold 5,483 shares of ACAD for $99,691 on May 02. The CEO now owns 75,875 shares after completing the transaction at $18.18 per share. On May 02, another insider, Stankovic Srdjan R., who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,865 shares for $18.18 each. As a result, the insider received 52,091 and left with 55,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $28.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 11.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.22 and $-1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.74, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $-1.87.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $130.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $136M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.94M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $546.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.14M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $923M and the low estimate is $565M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.