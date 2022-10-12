American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $3.82 in the most recent trading day, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at 3.93, up 2.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366057 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Schoenberg Ido sold 136,244 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 509,716 led to the insider holds 1,616,626 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 125,508 shares of AMWL for $469,551 on Sep 21. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,425,957 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Schoenberg Ido, who serves as the Chairman, co-CEO of the company, sold 50,943 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider received 216,329 and left with 1,752,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1660.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 273.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.40M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 9.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $64.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.29M to a low estimate of $59.4M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.47M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.64M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.92M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.21M and the low estimate is $296.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.