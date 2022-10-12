An average trading volume for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at 7.97 in the last session, down -11.84% from day before closing price of $9.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900258 shares were traded. ACMR reached its highest trading level at $8.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $20.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Dun Haiping sold 36,537 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 588,246 led to the insider holds 855,090 shares of the business.

Cheav Sotheara sold 10,000 shares of ACMR for $175,000 on Aug 18. The now owns 110,002 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cheav Sotheara, who serves as the of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 267,096 and left with 120,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $37.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACMR traded on average about 688.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.47M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.24, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.25% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $64.71M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.34M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.75M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540M and the low estimate is $470M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.