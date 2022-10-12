An average trading volume for Research Alliance Corp. II (RACB) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $9.88 in the most recent trading day, Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ: RACB) closed at 9.85, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311707 shares were traded. RACB reached its highest trading level at $9.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.83.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,990 shares for $9.80 per share. The transaction valued at 401,702 led to the insider holds 1,909,584 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RACB has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 169.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 157.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.