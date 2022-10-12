An average trading volume for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed at 159.46 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $157.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330193 shares were traded. TRV reached its highest trading level at $161.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $156.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Lefebvre Mojgan M sold 2,945 shares for $168.33 per share. The transaction valued at 495,738 led to the insider holds 1,020 shares of the business.

Klein Michael Frederick sold 11,478 shares of TRV for $1,990,431 on Aug 16. The EVP & President, Personal Ins. now owns 9,107 shares after completing the transaction at $173.41 per share. On May 31, another insider, HEYMAN WILLIAM H, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $178.62 each. As a result, the insider received 1,786,250 and left with 251,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $187.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRV traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRV is 3.72, which was 3.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.73 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $5.26 and low estimates of $3.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15 and $11.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.13. EPS for the following year is $14.79, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.05 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.26B to a low estimate of $8.72B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.32B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.56B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.36B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.96B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99B and the low estimate is $36.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.