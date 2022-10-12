An investigation into Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s technical aspects

The price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at 12.27 in the last session, up 7.63% from day before closing price of $11.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180211 shares were traded. ACCD reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACCD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Barnes Stephen H. sold 121 shares for $12.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,485 led to the insider holds 122,073 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 157 shares of ACCD for $1,927 on Sep 19. The President now owns 143,396 shares after completing the transaction at $12.27 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, HILTON MICHAEL W, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 84 shares for $12.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,031 and left with 128,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $41.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACCD traded on average about 681.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.25M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.80, compared to 4.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.59, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.15 and $-6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.53. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.97 and $-2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420M and the low estimate is $398.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.