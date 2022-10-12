An investigation into Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s technical aspects

After closing at $24.92 in the most recent trading day, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at 24.71, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4591887 shares were traded. TDOC reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Napolitano Richard J sold 220 shares for $27.65 per share. The transaction valued at 6,084 led to the insider holds 1,576 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $30,180 on Sep 19. The SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY now owns 25,408 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Geshuri Arnnon, who serves as the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, sold 4,098 shares for $34.27 each. As a result, the insider received 140,451 and left with 76,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $156.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 36.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.94, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-41.23 and $-44.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-42.89. EPS for the following year is $-1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.