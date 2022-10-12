An investigation into Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s technical aspects

The price of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) closed at 8.52 in the last session, down -4.59% from day before closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182340 shares were traded. TGI reached its highest trading level at $8.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On February 14, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Keating Neal J bought 8,000 shares for $15.47 per share. The transaction valued at 123,760 led to the insider holds 9,080 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $27.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGI traded on average about 660.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 807.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.87M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 2.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $340.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $369.14M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Triumph Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $395.69M, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.