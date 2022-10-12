An overall feel about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at 152.06 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $154.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1582308 shares were traded. GNRC reached its highest trading level at $154.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.01.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 222.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $229.

On September 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $190.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on September 28, 2022, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $179.90 per share. The transaction valued at 899,500 led to the insider holds 600,975 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $1,081,800 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 605,975 shares after completing the transaction at $216.36 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $264.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,324,800 and left with 610,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $524.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 258.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNRC has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 63.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.09M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 4.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.37 and $10.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.73. EPS for the following year is $13.89, with 20 analysts recommending between $17.5 and $11.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $919.98M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.21B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.