Analysis of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH): Selected Notes

The closing price of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) was 33.67 for the day, up 1.97% from the previous closing price of $33.02. On the day, 1740643 shares were traded. OPCH reached its highest trading level at $34.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On January 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 11, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Pate R Carter sold 1,928 shares for $31.97 per share. The transaction valued at 61,638 led to the insider holds 95,530 shares of the business.

Pate R Carter sold 1,923 shares of OPCH for $58,940 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 97,458 shares after completing the transaction at $30.65 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,000,000 shares for $33.01 each. As a result, the insider received 363,110,000 and left with 26,247,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.69.

Shares Statistics:

OPCH traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $976.67M. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $891.94M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.44B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.