Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM): Selected Notes

The closing price of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) was 85.62 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $84.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5035701 shares were traded. PM reached its highest trading level at $86.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $116 to $100.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when De Wilde Frederic sold 29,941 shares for $108.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,248,338 led to the insider holds 178,160 shares of the business.

Barth Werner sold 12,000 shares of PM for $1,340,400 on Feb 18. The Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg now owns 75,178 shares after completing the transaction at $111.70 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $111.31 each. As a result, the insider received 4,452,308 and left with 326,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $112.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.52.

Shares Statistics:

PM traded an average of 4.29M shares per day over the past three months and 5.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 7.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.77, PM has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.41B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.47B and the low estimate is $29.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.