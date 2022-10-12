Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $7.78 in the most recent trading day, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed at 7.96, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240978 shares were traded. HOUS reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Anywhere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.27M. Shares short for HOUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.29M with a Short Ratio of 11.41, compared to 12.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.09% and a Short% of Float of 22.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.29B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.