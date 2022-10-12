Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010118 shares were traded. ACHR reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 285,740 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 76,047 shares of ACHR for $212,544 on Sep 28. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.79 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $2.83 each. As a result, the insider received 339,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7875.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACHR traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.75, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.32.