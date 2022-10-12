Are analysts optimistic about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GO) stock?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) closed the day trading at 34.30 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $33.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539298 shares were traded. GO reached its highest trading level at $34.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 06, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Sheedy Robert Joseph Jr. sold 6,667 shares for $32.64 per share. The transaction valued at 217,611 led to the insider holds 63,992 shares of the business.

Wilson Steven K. sold 5,555 shares of GO for $185,926 on Oct 03. The SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer now owns 155,993 shares after completing the transaction at $33.47 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Lindberg Eric J. Jr., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,049 shares for $35.25 each. As a result, the insider received 177,977 and left with 60,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GO traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GO traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 96.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.48M. Shares short for GO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 8.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.