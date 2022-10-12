Are analysts optimistic about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed the day trading at 4.75 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $4.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125456 shares were traded. SGMO reached its highest trading level at $4.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2153.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGMO traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGMO traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 148.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 10.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.65 and $-2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.7M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.