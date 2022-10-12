Are analysts optimistic about Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s (NYSE:SHLX) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613627 shares were traded. SHLX reached its highest trading level at $15.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLX has reached a high of $16.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

SHLX traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.72M. Insiders hold about 68.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 8.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.84, SHLX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.06.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $119.7M. As of the current estimate, Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $134.75M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.76M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $585.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $495.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.3M and the low estimate is $492.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.