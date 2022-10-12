Are Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.59, down -5.92% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2155480 shares were traded. BWV reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BWV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 124,206 led to the insider holds 2,650,351 shares of the business.

Shaw Allan sold 29,636 shares of BWV for $116,766 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Henderson Erin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,834 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 19,191 and left with 24,752 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has reached a high of $90.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6201, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.8980.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BWV traded 5.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 570.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.96M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BWV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 276.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 121.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.