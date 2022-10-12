Are Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) closed at 116.65 up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $115.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046110 shares were traded. CHH reached its highest trading level at $118.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.32.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Choice Hotels International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $123 from $130 previously.

On August 02, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $167 to $124.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when TAGUE JOHN P sold 1,538 shares for $114.87 per share. The transaction valued at 176,670 led to the insider holds 27,467 shares of the business.

Pepper David A sold 300 shares of CHH for $45,021 on Apr 20. The Chief Development Officer now owns 30,312 shares after completing the transaction at $150.07 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Oaksmith Scott E, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 741 shares for $136.63 each. As a result, the insider received 101,243 and left with 32,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHH has traded an average of 415.05K shares per day and 453.11k over the past ten days. A total of 55.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHH is 0.95, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.06. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.68 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $322.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $336.12M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.45M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.39M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.