Are DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at 12.50 down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $12.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674497 shares were traded. DBRG reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.19.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBRG has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 2.03M over the past ten days. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 23.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DBRG is 0.04, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $284.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $295.76M to a low estimate of $270.7M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.19M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.66M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.