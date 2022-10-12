Are First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at 8.17 down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $8.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8251169 shares were traded. AG reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4085.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 87.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AG has traded an average of 6.59M shares per day and 9M over the past ten days. A total of 262.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.83M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.35% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 17.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $173M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $154.07M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $197M, an increase of 58.00% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928.37M and the low estimate is $762M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.