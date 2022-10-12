Are Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock clocked out at 11.15, up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5994431 shares were traded. PAA reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAA traded 4.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 702.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PAA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 24.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, PAA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.46. The current Payout Ratio is 91.80% for PAA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $13.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.07B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s year-ago sales were $6.29B, an estimated increase of 111.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.08B, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.66B and the low estimate is $38.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.