As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) offers stability

The closing price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) was 3.38 for the day, down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3355222 shares were traded. EQX reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7431.

Shares Statistics:

EQX traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 8.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.