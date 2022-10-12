As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) offers stability

The closing price of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) was 0.23 for the day, up 38.63% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0652 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16815480 shares were traded. OBLG reached its highest trading level at $0.3168 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1725.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OBLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBLG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4811.

Shares Statistics:

OBLG traded an average of 562.76K shares per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.70M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OBLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 350.89k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9M to a low estimate of $1.9M. As of the current estimate, Oblong Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.92M, an estimated decrease of -49.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53M, a decrease of -58.30% less than the figure of $-49.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.33M, down -49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.28M and the low estimate is $6.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.