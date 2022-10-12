CDXS (Codexis Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed at 5.31 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046638 shares were traded. CDXS reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDXS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,716 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 214,100 led to the insider holds 982,892 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 39,787 shares of CDXS for $240,134 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 982,892 shares after completing the transaction at $6.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,000 shares for $8.78 each. As a result, the insider received 342,580 and left with 1,022,679 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $42.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDXS traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.8M and the low estimate is $77.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.