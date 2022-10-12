Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $8.87 in the most recent trading day, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed at 8.66, down -2.37%. On the day, 2065159 shares were traded. EBR reached its highest trading level at $8.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Shares short for EBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 16.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s year-ago sales were $666.05M, an estimated increase of 209.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.