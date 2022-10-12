Cigna Corporation (CI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) was 290.95 for the day, up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $285.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1815257 shares were traded. CI reached its highest trading level at $293.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $284.12.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $271 from $330 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $283 to $296.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $270.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on June 17, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Triplett Michael W sold 8,260 shares for $292.76 per share. The transaction valued at 2,418,198 led to the insider holds 25,091 shares of the business.

Sanford Paul A sold 374 shares of CI for $106,590 on Aug 09. The EVP Operations now owns 9,121 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Agoglia Hoeltzel Mary T, who serves as the SVP Tax & Chief Acct. Officer of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $286.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,020,860 and left with 8,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $296.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 258.09.

Shares Statistics:

CI traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, CI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37. The current Payout Ratio is 25.10% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.85 and a low estimate of $5.04, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.82, with high estimates of $6.38 and low estimates of $5.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.93 and $22.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.73. EPS for the following year is $25.22, with 23 analysts recommending between $25.55 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.48B to a low estimate of $43.53B. As of the current estimate, Cigna Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.11B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.46B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.57B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.08B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195B and the low estimate is $182.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.