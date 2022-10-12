CMC (Commercial Metals Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) closed at 40.15 up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322456 shares were traded. CMC reached its highest trading level at $40.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.53.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commercial Metals Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $42.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when GARRISON TY L sold 20,000 shares for $39.28 per share. The transaction valued at 785,600 led to the insider holds 114,609 shares of the business.

SLOAN LINDSAY L bought 200 shares of CMC for $6,570 on Jul 01. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 10,749 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, McPherson John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $40.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,750 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $46.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMC has traded an average of 832.31K shares per day and 899.37k over the past ten days. A total of 121.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.44M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 4.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMC is 0.56, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.45 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.25. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.73B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.06B and the low estimate is $7.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.