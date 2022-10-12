Considering Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at 23.48 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $23.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098253 shares were traded. HOMB reached its highest trading level at $23.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.21.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 17, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Rankin Jim sold 11,032 shares for $24.07 per share. The transaction valued at 265,540 led to the insider holds 209,817 shares of the business.

LIEBLONG ALEX R bought 5,000 shares of HOMB for $117,788 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 55,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, LIEBLONG ALEX R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $24.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,100 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOMB traded on average about 939.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 915.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 205.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.78, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOMB is 0.66, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.54M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.