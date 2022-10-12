CRDO (Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $10.34 in the most recent trading day, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at 9.88, down -4.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004326 shares were traded. CRDO reached its highest trading level at $10.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when TAN LIP BU sold 107,550 shares for $11.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,313 led to the insider holds 1,942,813 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 550,000 shares of CRDO for $6,393,020 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 1,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.62 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 1,560 shares for $11.30 each. As a result, the insider received 17,630 and left with 261,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.07M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 5.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.94M and the low estimate is $302.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.