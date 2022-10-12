How is Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: CD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) closed at 7.58 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $7.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396216 shares were traded. CD reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CD traded on average about 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.61M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 3.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $148.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.53M to a low estimate of $148.53M. As of the current estimate, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $103.87M, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.78M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $824.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $898.43M and the low estimate is $793.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.