I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

The price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed at 141.71 in the last session, up 2.97% from day before closing price of $137.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1582616 shares were traded. ABC reached its highest trading level at $143.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $169 from $160 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 11,480 shares for $142.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,634,752 led to the insider holds 205,178 shares of the business.

Clark Gina sold 288 shares of ABC for $42,278 on Aug 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 15,526 shares after completing the transaction at $146.80 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $144.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655,990 and left with 205,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 132.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $167.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABC traded on average about 979.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABC is 1.84, which was 1.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.03 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.93. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $11.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.99B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $251.38B and the low estimate is $244.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.