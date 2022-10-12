I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).

The price of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at 3.02 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1167613 shares were traded. CYXT reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On January 03, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 03, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 97,597 led to the insider holds 29,202 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.9369.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYXT traded on average about 631.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 631.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 178.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.50, compared to 5.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 42.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.69 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.4M and the low estimate is $775.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.