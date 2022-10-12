I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).

The price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at 12.94 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $12.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204480 shares were traded. FRSH reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 60,166 led to the insider holds 16,604 shares of the business.

Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 439,708 shares of FRSH for $6,446,119 on Sep 20. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 1,658,273 shares after completing the transaction at $14.66 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 439,708 shares for $14.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,446,119 and bolstered with 1,658,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $53.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRSH traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 284.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.57M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 12.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.9M and the low estimate is $607.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.