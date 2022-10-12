I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT).

After closing at $5.59 in the most recent trading day, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) closed at 6.12, up 9.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2962905 shares were traded. RWT reached its highest trading level at $6.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RWT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On May 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares for $12.20 per share. The transaction valued at 121,258 led to the insider holds 99,920 shares of the business.

Macomber Sasha G. bought 933 shares of RWT for $12,899 on Nov 05. The Chief Human Resource Officer now owns 1,072 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Redwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $14.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 6.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RWT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.59.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $45.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59M to a low estimate of $11.3M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.98M, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274M and the low estimate is $95.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.