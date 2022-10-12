I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH).

After closing at $2.77 in the most recent trading day, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at 3.22, up 16.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2147047 shares were traded. RVPH reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 83,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $60,670 on Jun 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7528.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 342.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.05M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 502.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 135.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.54.