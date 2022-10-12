I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

After closing at $207.84 in the most recent trading day, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at 203.59, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581847 shares were traded. SEDG reached its highest trading level at $209.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $389.

On June 02, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $334.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $307.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,732 led to the insider holds 162,248 shares of the business.

Prishkolnik Rachel sold 3,219 shares of SEDG for $986,484 on Sep 07. The VP,GC&Corporate Secretary now owns 10,684 shares after completing the transaction at $306.46 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,278 shares for $306.56 each. As a result, the insider received 698,344 and left with 167,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $389.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.69 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $9.77, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $725.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.3M to a low estimate of $633.75M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $455.49M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.27M, an increase of 54.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.48M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.