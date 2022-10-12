In spite of AdaptHealth Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AHCO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) closed at 20.83 up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446126 shares were traded. AHCO reached its highest trading level at $21.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AdaptHealth Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 14, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,820,000 led to the insider holds 14,596,478 shares of the business.

Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AHCO for $2,150,000 on Sep 19. The 10% Owner now owns 14,796,478 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Everest Hill Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,000,000 and left with 14,896,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AHCO has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 749.1k over the past ten days. A total of 134.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 5.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $724.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $747.2M to a low estimate of $712.95M. As of the current estimate, AdaptHealth Corp.’s year-ago sales were $574.03M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.