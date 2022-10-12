In spite of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s (NYSE:NXE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at 3.63 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2530776 shares were traded. NXE reached its highest trading level at $3.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4962.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXE has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 2.97M over the past ten days. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.88M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.77% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.1.