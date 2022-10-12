In spite of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.36, down -5.34% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0205 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061293 shares were traded. UBX reached its highest trading level at $0.3842 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 6,579 led to the insider holds 983,210 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 10,923 shares of UBX for $5,243 on Sep 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 661,213 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 6,999 and left with 996,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8624.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBX traded 3.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 824.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.51M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-1.64.