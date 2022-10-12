In the case of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA), what’s next?

The closing price of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) was 8.21 for the day, up 13.24% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5214297 shares were traded. MFA reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MFA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Roper Michael Charles bought 1,000 shares for $10.76 per share. The transaction valued at 10,760 led to the insider holds 15,208 shares of the business.

Wulfsohn Bryan bought 3,000 shares of MFA for $32,250 on Sep 15. The SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr now owns 63,350 shares after completing the transaction at $10.75 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Yarad Stephen D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,275 shares for $10.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,570 and bolstered with 22,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $19.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

MFA traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, MFA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.20.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $-1.24, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.08M, down -41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.9M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.